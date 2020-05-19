M-28 Business Route resurfacing in Negaunee starts May 26

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $1 million to resurface about a mile of M-28 BR from Gold Street to just south of Water Street in the city of Negaunee in Marquette County.

Work includes milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps, storm sewer, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The work is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26, with an estimated completion of Friday, August 21.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.