M-28 Baltimore River bridge project starts Thursday near Bruce Crossing

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.5 million to make improvements on the M-28 bridge over the Baltimore River near Bruce Crossing in Ontonagon County.

Work will include deck replacement, full painting, pin and hanger replacement, guardrail work, and concrete curb and gutter approach work.

This project includes a two-year bridge coating warranty and a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The project is set to begin on Thursday, April 23, with estimated completion on Friday, October 16.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained using a temporary signal.

This project will extend the lifespan of the bridge and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

