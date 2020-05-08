M-26 Houghton County resurfacing project starts Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 14.4 miles of M-26 from Twin Lakes Road north to Chassell Painesdale Road in Houghton County.

Work includes a double-chip seal, crack filling, gravel shoulders, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project map is available on MiDrive.

Work is set to begin on Monday, May 11, with an estimated completion date of Friday, August 14.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.