M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project starts Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $12.5 million to replace two bridges on M-26 over the east and west branches of the Firesteel River in Ontonagon County.

The new bridges will be constructed off-alignment to minimize traffic impacts.

The new bridges are expected to be complete and open to traffic by fall 2021. The old bridges are expected to be demolished in spring 2022.

Work includes about 1.3 miles of asphalt pavement reconstruction, earthwork, drainage, guardrail and pavement markings, bridge reconstruction, and approach work.

The project map is available on MiDrive.

The work will require intermittent single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

The new bridges will replace older structures that have reached the end of their useful service life. The new bridges will be wider, safer and more efficient for the motoring public.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.