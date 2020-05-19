M-203 project near Hancock starts May 26

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $1.5 million to resurface just more than 10 miles of M-203 from north of Anthony Street to east of Bear Lake Road in the city of Hancock, Houghton County.

Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, guardrail work and pavement markings.

This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26, with estimated completion of Wednesday, July 15.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.