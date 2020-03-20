Lume Cannabis Company plans to open on April 8

A new Marijuana dispensary is coming to Negaunee Township.

Lume Cannabis Company is planning to open its new location on April 8. Construction of the interior of the building is finished, but exterior improvements are still ongoing.

The original start date was pushed back due to delays in receiving licensing from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, as coronavirus is delaying the travel of regulators across the state.

The location is ideal for the company, as they can offer recreational sales due to an ordinance passed by Negaunee Township Board in October of 2019.

“The opportunity was there because we were able to get a secure, good location, and the fact that we knew it would be both medical and adult use, it’s very helpful,” said Michael Dowell, Director of Retail for Lume Cannabis Company.

Lume Cannabis Company currently has eight locations across Michigan. This will be its first store located in the Upper Peninsula.