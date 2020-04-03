Lume Cannabis Company opens for curbside pick up

Friday, April 3 was the first day of operations at the new marijuana dispensary in Negaunee Township.

Lume Cannabis Company is now open for curbside pickup of medical and recreational products.

Due to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, customers are not yet allowed to enter the store. However, they can still place an order online, over the phone or at the dispensary with a representative.

“While we’re excited and enthused, it’s all tempered simply by the situation in which we’re all living now. But, we’re really excited to be able to service the Negaunee community with our Lume Cannabis store,” said Doug Hellyar, President and COO of Lume.

Lume Cannabis Company plans to continue with curbside sales during the coronavirus pandemic. They are currently working to offer a delivery service in the future.

The company currently has eight locations across Michigan. This is its first store located in the Upper Peninsula, with a growing team of 13 employees.