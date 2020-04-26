Lume Cannabis Company now offering free delivery

Lume Cannabis Company, in Negaunee Township is now doing delivery.

Opening up in early April the cannabis company was doing curbside pickup. Now they're offering free delivery for a limited time. Delivery range is within Negaunee, Ishpeming, Gwinn and Marquette.

The Lume logistics manager says this is one more way to ensure safety while getting product to customers.

"Delivery provides the easiest access to quality and tested product, it's delivered to you at the comfort of your own home, especially during times like these as we continue to follow Governor Whitmer's rule to stay home and still get product to people safely," said Brock Grady, Lume’s logistics manager.

The company currently has eight locations across Michigan. This is its first store located in the Upper Peninsula, with a growing team of 13 employees.

