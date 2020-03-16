Low gas prices in Aurora, Wisconsin

Just across the border in Aurora, Wisc. gas prices are as low as $1.79. All weekend, people have been fueling up their cars.

According to the owner of the BP in Aurora, Brian Pearson, the price he charges is dependent on oil prices.

He thinks due to Europe using less oil, and the COVID-19 virus, the gallon prices have decreased.

Pearson expects this to be the case for the upcoming weeks.

The volume of people getting gas in this location increased by three times over the past few days.

