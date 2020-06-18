"Love on Local" offers free $10 gift card with $40 gift card purchase

The Lake Superior Community Partnership has a new incentive to get people to support local business.

It’s teaming up with the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, Cafe Bodega and the Marquette DDA for the Love on Local Gift Card program. Those who purchase a gift card through the website worth $40 or more will receive an additional $10 gift card for free.

The gift cards can be used at any Marquette County small business who accepts visa cards.

“Whether it’s Michigamme, Gwinn, Negaunee, Ishpeming or our downtown districts anywhere in the county, that’s what makes this home. Local businesses are more likely to utilize other local businesses that are owned and operated by our neighbors, and they care about the well-being of our community's future,” said Megan O’Connor, Outreach Coordinator with LSCP.

For more information on how to buy a Love on Local gift card, click here.