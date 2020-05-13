Lousiana man sentenced for meth charges in Delta County

A man was sentenced for meth charges in Delta County after a long investigation into a meth ring that used hotel rooms in the Escanaba area.

49-year-old Daniel Paul Kurth of Eunice, Louisiana, was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. Kurth pleaded guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine, according to a post on the Delta County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page.

Kurth was arrested back in March, after officers from the Delta County Sheriff's office and Escanaba Public safety found paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his room at the Eagle's Nest Motel in Escanaba.

44-year-old Donald Kurth was also arrested.

According to a post on the Delta County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page, a search of a room at the Sunset Motel in Escanaba revealed over 3 ounces of methamphetamine. It was later found that this room was rented to Kurth's fiance. This was the largest methamphetamine seizure in Delta County history, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Wickman.

While in jail, Kurth reportedly asked his fiance and his fiance's son to "take the rap" for him and arranged for a methadone delivery from his fiance to a Delta County resident.

