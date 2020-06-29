Louisiana lawmakers react to Supreme Court decision in Louisiana abortion case

The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers in the state Monday. The law in question required providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, Opponents of the law saw it as a burdensome requirement that would lead to closures and restricted access to the procedures across the state.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law regulating abortion providers. (Source: Gray DC)

