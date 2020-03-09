Lost Dog Records, Loud and Proud host Rock the Vote on Monday night

Lost Dog Records and Loud and Proud hosted a Rock the Vote event at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday evening.

This event is all about reminding residents to get out and vote on Tuesday during Michigan's primaries.

Three local bands performed including Rosalita & The Hips, Joel & The Good Boys and The Thirties.

If you showed proof that you are a registered voter, you got a special drink discount.

Raymond Little is owner of Lost Dog Records and explained why he thinks it is important to show up tomorrow and vote.

“I think it is important to get out and vote because like Texas for instance last week had 15% of the turnout was under the age of 30, so we are trying to make that not happen in Michigan,” said Little.

The polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

