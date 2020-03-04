Looking ahead to Michigan's primary

On March 10, voters will cast ballots in the Michigan presidential primary.

“Michigan's got a key role in selecting the eventual nominee for the Democratic Party and certainly in November well be serving as a key role for in selecting a president,” said Marquette County Democratic Party Treasurer, Robert Niemi. "We want to have as much input in choosing our candidates and all citizens have a responsibility to vote in each election, primary or general election.”

Super Tuesday thinned out the number of Democratic candidates competing for the nomination.

"There's a number that dropped out recently: Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Just this [Wednesday] morning, Mike Bloomberg has dropped out and he's now endorsing Biden and the other previous two are also endorsing Biden,” said Niemi.

As for the Republican Party, President Donald Trump is the incumbent.

"We've seen the Republican Party is more united than ever behind President Trump. He continues to break records in turn out and enthusiasm and in fund raising and meanwhile you see a Democratic Party that is more divided than ever that doesn't have a solid choice and option to take on this president,” said Republican National Committee Spokesperson, Liz Harrington.

Just like the 2016 election, Michigan is a battleground state again.

"Michigan is extremely important to the Republican Party because I think it will remain Trump country. President Trump flipped the state for the first time in decades, put it into the Republican column and he's proven to be a man of his word and bringing real results to states like Michigan and across the country,” said Harrington.

If you have already cast your ballot for the primary and your choice has dropped out, you can vote again. To request another ballot, click here.

