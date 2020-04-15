Loggers B & G, in Wisconsin pairs with businesses to give free food

Michigan and Wisconsin businesses have come together to launch 'Northwoods Strong.' It's a campaign that helps feed community members in the area, for free during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The free food at Loggers Bar & Grill, in Tipler Wisconsin, just keeps coming.

"When the Wisconsin Governor shut us down, I didn't know what to do, I was kind of in shock,” said Dennis Lemerande, the owner of Loggers B & G.

Lemerande had just purchased loggers in September, and had lots of food, he didn't want to go waste, so he decided to help out the community.

"Open the doors, and let people have what we had, when it was done it was done, and that's how it started but it keeps going,” said Lemerande.

Now, 15 companies, spread throughout Iron River, Michigan to Green Bay, Wisconsin have signed on to donate, money, food, or time to the cause.

WIKB 99.1 FM radio in Iron River, is one of them.

"When communities come together and not just one community, all the communities I think it's wonderful, because it's not just a Michigan thing, it's people helping other people. Whether it be Michigan, or Wisconsin, where ever you are,” said Adam Stender, the host of "Telephone Time' on WIKB.

Logger’s is giving away a free fish meal every Friday, from 2 to 8 p.m. for the entire time of the COVID-19 outbreak. They also offer free food on Monday’s from 2 to 6 p.m.

Almost a month later, 600 meals have been served, at least 150 alone this past Friday. Food has also been delivered to Aspirus hospital employees.

Even the cooks are working for free, said the owner.

"I love helping the community and we are making this work,” said Shane Bryan a cook at Loggers B & G.

Pick-up is simple, on Monday or Friday, drive up, and they will bring the food out to you.

"No judgement, Come on down. If you're hungry, no questions asked, you're served,” said Lemerande.

The bar is also offering North woods strong T-shirts for 20 dollars, all of the proceeds go to feeding the community.

Lemerande is not sure if his business will survive and be able to open after the COVID-19 outbreak- but he knows right now, he is doing the right thing.

"It was just an idea I had, and all of a sudden it just it took off, I mean it's unreal,” he said.

"What I really hope to see, is more people jump on to this, because the more sponsors we get, that means the longer we can keep doing this,” said Stender.

If you would like to partner with ‘Northwoods Strong’ email upirgg@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page ‘Loggers B & G’ at

https://www.facebook.com/onthegrade/

