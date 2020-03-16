Local schools make sure that children have access to food during mandatory shut down

Schools began their mandatory three week shut down Monday amidst Covid-19 worries, but many, are still finding a way to make sure that their students don't go hungry.

According to the No Kid Hungry organization, 22 million children in the United States rely on the free and reduced price lunches they receive at school. In Gwinn Area Community Schools, all students eat for free thanks to a grant funded program, and during the Covid-19 outbreak, Gwinn is making sure these students will continue to eat on what would have been normal school days.

"So knowing that when they're at home, they're not in school to get that free meal they would get on a normal basis, it's important to make sure that our kids are still fed,” said GACS superintendent, Sandra Petrovich.

At Gwinn High School and K.I. Sawyer Elementary School, parents, or students under the age of 18 can stop in at any time from 11 a.m. to noon to pick up their free lunch and breakfast.

"We are on board with many other districts in our state wanting to make sure that our kids are still taken care of nutritionally even though they're not in school academically," said Petrovich.

Marquette Area Public Schools is giving children in their district the same opportunity. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., or from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., students or their parents, can stop into the cafeteria at MSHS to pick up breakfast and lunch.

"This is free and open to anybody in the community 18 years and younger,” said MAPS superintendent Bill Saunders. “They don't have to be a MAPS student. If they go to Father Marquette, if they go to North Star, if they're just a student in town of that age, maybe they live here, but go to school someplace else, it’s fine. As long as they are 18 and under, they can come pick up food for free."

Gwinn and Marquette will each be offering the service until schools re-open, and hope to be able to continue offering food if schools are shut down for the rest of the academic year.

"We are very fluid at this time, we are open to whatever we need to do for the students, for the children, of our community," said Petrovich.

Many school districts in Upper Michigan are offering similar services, to find out if yours does, we recommend you call ahead.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

