Local retail stores reopen after two months

More and more local businesses are beginning to reopen after two months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Getz's reopened on Friday, with staff excited to once again be open to customers.

"We have been doing curbside during this whole pandemic but as far as people coming into the store, Friday was the big day and it was good. It was fun and we got to see some familiar faces, lots of smiling people,” said Kurt Freudenstein, who manages Getz’s men’s department.

With reopening, Freudenstein adds, comes a lot of new rules and regulations regarding customers and employees.

One of these rules is requiring the use of facial coverings by both customers and employees.

"We've installed Plexiglas by our checkouts, we've limited the number of checkouts that are open, we've put six feet spacings, we use hand sanitizer, and we wipe down everything after every customer,” Freudenstein said.

Freudenstein adds that even though the shopping experience might have changed due to all the rules and regulations, it's more important now than ever to come out and support small businesses.

"Everything has been closed and that's really put a hurting on all of the owners, trickling down to the employees. So, coming downtown and walking around, getting a feel for the area again, and wearing a mask obviously, and if you drop a couple bucks supporting the economy down here would really help. Everyone down here would certainly appreciate it,” Freudenstein said.

