Local restaurants stepping up to help kids as schools close amid virus concerns

With K-12 students across Michigan about to be out of class for at least the next three weeks because of coronavirus concerns, local businesses are addressing concerns about kids who may go hungry without school meals.

The assistance comes at a time where small businesses may struggle as customers practice "social distancing" and stay home.

DIGS Gastropub in Marquette is setting up a mini food bank in the front of the bar Friday and stocking it up with some quick meals for people in need. The restaurant says anyone may stop in and grab what they need, no questions asked.

"If you or someone you know is stressing being out of work to stay home with your kids, we feel you," said DIGS on Facebook.

Anyone is welcome to bring in some extra canned goods from home, and the restaurant will offer some beer specials to show appreciation.

Eh! Burger in Munising is offering $1 student lunch specials starting Monday. The restaurant says it has teamed up with Roam Community Foundation to cover half the cost of the lunches.

Students can get an Eh! Burger or Eh! Chicken Patty, a fry, drink and a cookie. This promotion will run until school starts back up.

Students pay $1, and Roam Community Foundation will match. Any businesses or individuals interested in helping out with this program can donate to Roam Community Foundation at the register, or at Peoples State Bank in Munising. All funds will be used toward student lunches.

School districts may be able to continue backpack meal programs for students through the closure, but those details are still being worked out as of Friday.

