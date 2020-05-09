Local musicians gather on Zoom for virtual music jam

Today Peter White Public Library hosted a virtual music jam on Zoom.

Normally, the musicians meet in person to play music.

But to follow social distancing orders, the group postponed their gatherings until now to play traditional folk music.

The musicians started their musical session by playing 'This Land is Your Land' together, and then assigned a person to lead while others played along, listened or sang.

"This is a group of people who have met together once a month over the year, and now we're just kind of forced to not see each other so it's a way to let people who can't get together, meet up in a safe way,” said Peter

White Public Library Programming Coordinator, Carolyn McManis.

This is the first time the group used online video.

However, McManis hopes the group will return soon, and encourages more people to join in.