Local grocers discuss supply, demand

Grocery stores are a crucial component of social distancing and staying at home. Without their vital supply chain, our pantry shelves would quickly run out.

For Mike LaVigne, Store Manager at Super One Foods in Marquette, keeping the store shelves stocked over the past 8 weeks has been an interesting challenge.

"It seems like there has been an evolution of shortages. Initially it was the toilet paper and the hand sanitizers and now we're starting to see it on some of the other cleaning supplies like dishwasher soap," LaVigne declared.

It stands to reason that since we're spending more time at home, we're using more household items but that's only part of the equation, according to Lavgine.

"A big part of that shortage is these companies focusing on making a smaller portfolio of items. So all the items they’re used to making, they're focusing on a smaller number of items," LaVigne reasoned.

But LaVigne says when that happens, store managers order other brands they might not normally carry.

"It may be different brands and different varieties that may be available in the warehouse just to try to get through this for everybody," LaVigne asserted.

Remember with their abbreviated store hours, the best time to shop places like Super One Foods may be in the early morning.

"As the day progresses we do get busier and busier. So the first two hours in the morning are always the best time to shop,” LaVigne advised.

7 to 9 pm are also reasonable hours to shop.

"Just because we begin to slow down and the aisles aren't as busy," LaVigne advised.

At Econo Foods in Marquette, they've managed to keep most items on the shelves, enhance their cleaning procedures all while staying open 24 hours, according to Store Manager, Zach Quinell.

"We get multiple trucks a day as far as our groceries go, produce, meats dairy products, the whole gamut,” Quinell figured.

That’s because grocers know when they run out of something, that means you're out of something.

"We're just trying to keep up so our customers can get what they need. If people don't have toilet paper, that's a big problem. If they don't have soap to keep their clothes of their dishes clean, that's a problem," Quinell stated.

Quinell says even as several domestic meat processing plants gradually return to normal production, customers may encounter the occasional minor inconvenience.

"We're just encouraging customers to stay patient. We're trying our best to keep the prices down. Obviously when supply goes down, the price goes up,” Quinell warned.

