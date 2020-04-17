Local food pantries adapt to 'new normal'

With over one million new unemployment claims statewide since the coronavirus outbreak, local food pantries are seeing unprecedented numbers.

Captain Doug Winters at the Salvation Army of Marquette says staff there have been registering families for supplemental pantry assistance at a record pace.

“We're registering about 3 to 5 new families every week and that's way beyond that we've done. It's a little bit concerning for us," Captain Winters said.

Because the volume of food coming through doesn't match the growing number of families using the food pantry, Captain Winters fears some families are doing without.

"We know that the need is out there and we're just concerned that some of our regular folks aren't able to make it to the pantry. Whether it's because of public transportation concerns or they're just scared to be out and about at this time," Winters speculated.

Captain Winters says staff at the Salvation Army have several changes including offering gas cards to certain clients. While the pantry is still open, patrons will use curbside pickup in order to minimize personal contact.

"They drive up and we actually bring it right out to their car just to try and keep it as a safe operation," Captain Winters declared.

Staff wear gloves and face masks while handling food. Donations are quarantined.

“We're still receiving food donations. When we get those we actually quarantine that for a couple of weeks so that we make sure the outsides of the cans are safe," Captain Winters asserted.

And for the first time, the Salvation Army will deliver food pantry baskets to some clients.

"We’re working with Marquette Housing to actually deliver some food baskets over to Pine Ridge. This is not something sustainable that we can do with everybody. But because there's such a large concentration of our clients at that one location we'll be delivering that next week,” Captain Winters announced.

Meanwhile, Barbara Van Ermen Pantry Manager, St. Vincent de Paul in Escanaba says if you’d like to help out, consider making a financial donation.

"That gives us an opportunity to buy the needed items. We buy canned foods, meat and bread and all the items that are not donated. We have a pantry that can distribute meats and eggs and flour and sugar so people in need can make things,” Van Ermen stated.

Van Ermen says she really appreciates any donation, especially now.

"We live in wonderful communities. People help us all the time. We at St. Vincent de Paul really appreciate all donations, all forms of support, all volunteers because we feel that then we can give our community the best service that we can offer," Van Ermen articulated.

Back at the Salvation Army in Marquette. Lunches are served to-go. They're free, no questions asked, starting at noon Monday through Friday.

"There’s no registration or anything for that. There’s no sign up. People will just walk into the lobby and grab a foam dish and a beverage and it’s usually a pretty healthy meal. We've never had to say no to anybody. Just show up and grab a lunch," Captain Winters urged.

While Captain Winters also encourages food donations, he says the easiest way to lend a hand is to write a check payable to the Salvation Army at 1009 W Baraga Ave, Marquette, MI 49855. This eliminates the need to quarantine the food.

Captain Winters says all donations stay local. The Salvation Army of Marquette serves all of Marquette and Alger Counties.