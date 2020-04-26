Business is blooming for Michigan florists this week

After six weeks, florists are now able to conduct business again according to Governor Whitmer's revised 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order.

Forsberg's Owner, Sarah Balding says from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. all next week, Forsberg's will offer curbside pickup and delivery options. Customers are still not allowed inside the shop.

Balding says since florists deal in perishable flowers and plants, the entire inventory at Forsberg's is starting fresh this week.

That means if you want an arrangement in time for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, you need to act fast.

"The best thing to do is don't wait. Because we're literally ordering the flowers that are going to be used right now. Usually we have our mother's day orders in two weeks before mother's day and we don't have anything ordered. So we are doing the best we can. If you want something for the next two weeks, the best thing to do is to call immediately,” Balding advised.

Balding says staff will be wearing face masks at all times.

Click here to see Forsberg's online catalog and more.

Click here to follow Forsberg's on Facebook.