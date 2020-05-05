Local elections being held Tuesday in Upper Michigan

With uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Michigan is encouraging voters to use the "vote by mail" option during a small spring election in Upper Michigan.

Voters in Houghton County’s Schoolcraft Township will decide on an equipment millage.

In Mackinac County, several Mackinac Island City seats are up for election including city assessor, city treasurer, city clerk, city supervisor, 2 city council seats, and mayor.

In Menominee County, voters will decide on 2 school bonding proposals for Carney-Nadeau Public Schools and Menominee Area Public Schools.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office mailed out 740,000 absentee ballot applications for Tuesday’s election. Overall turnout is at 20%, which is about double the average turnout for May local elections.

Benson would not say Monday if the state would mail applications statewide for the August primary and November general election.

"The reality is in Michigan every citizen has the right to vote from home, and so we're going to be spending every moment we can between now and our two statewide elections this year making sure that every citizen, every voter has the ability to do that, to exercise that choice" Benson said during a Monday press conference.

"You will have that right to vote from home, to mail in your ballot, and you will be able to request it through your local clerk and through our office through going to our website, and we're going to be monitoring the health and safety situation as things continue to unfold."

For in-person voting, Benson says everyone should wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands after they vote.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time. Each jurisdiction with an election is required to have at least one polling station open.

For more on Tuesday’s local elections, click here.

Voter information is available through the Michigan Voter Information Center.