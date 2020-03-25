Local collection drive supports medical workers

906 Dentistry is working to help health care providers in need of personal protection equipment from the coronavirus.

906 Dentistry's offices are closed for non-essential appointments.

But on Wednesday, they opened their doors, not to see clients but to take donations for their personal protection equipment drive.

"Dentists tend to have a lot of the same supplies that the hospitals would require, masks, gloves and disinfectants, and we're trying to do a drive to collect those things so we can donate them to the hospital,” said 906 Dentist and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Drive Co-Chair, Brian Anderson.

Anderson says their prior volunteer work from across the world inspired the office to help.

"We have a good supply chain of people that we can ask that usually give and the dentists in the area are always very cooperative,” explained Anderson.

Anderson's own personal ties to the medical field also motivated him and his wife, Danielle.

"My brother-in-law is one of the nurses in the ICU in Marquette, my sister is a nurse practitioner down in the Detroit area so we hear every day on phone calls from them on what things are like, and how dire the need is for supplies,” he said.

The drive ended Wednesday at 2 p.m., but Anderson says if there's a continued need for it, they will plan a second one.

They also welcome people to contact their office if they're interested in donating more supplies.

"This is just one little thing we can do to try and help,” said Anderson.

906 Dentistry will donate supplies to UP Health System - Bell where the CEO will distribute accordingly.