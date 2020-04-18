Local businesses and community in Rock supporting one another during trying times

A local business in Rock is receiving overwhelming support from their community that's not only benefitting their store but other surrounding businesses too.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit, owners at Joe's One Stop in Rock says their business struggled.

"Fuel sales dropped nearly 75% in the first couple of days following the major shutdown of nonessential businesses and we were getting very, very nervous,” explained co-owner, Joe Skellenger.

As the owners began weighing their options to shut their business down once things settled or close their doors for good, things started to turn around after a post they made on Facebook.

"Within a couple hours we began seeing customers not only from the local area of Rock, but from Gladstone, Escanaba, Gwinn and even Marquette,” said Skellenger.

The newfound support motivated the owners to help Herb's Bar, Rock's only restaurant and bar.

"Erica (Joe's wife) suggested maybe we could offer Herb's $200 to offer buy one, get one free meals,” said Skellenger.

Once approved, both businesses again hopped on social media to get the word out, and then Herb's Bar became overwhelmed with customers for food and extra donations.

But Joe's One Stop's support didn't stop there.

"Some locals here have a boy that's been battling liver cancer for nearly two years. He's three-years-old, and just received a liver transplant and his grandmother asked if she started making these homemade masks would we be willing to sell them in the store, and we said absolutely,” said Skellenger.

In one week, Joe's One Stop helped the family sell more than $1,000 worth of face masks to help the young boy and his family.

"If there's any silver lining to this pandemic, it's great to see people have such a sense of community even ones that don't live anywhere near Rock,” said Skellenger.

Joe's One Stop's help in their community is far from finished as the owners are now planning a way to honor 15 graduates in their area.