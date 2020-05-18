Local business owners react to business openings on Friday

With several businesses opening on Friday, some people may be concerned about the U.P.’s safety.

“Everyone has looked at this with safety in mind. I think for those people that are a little concerned that we are going to open parts of the community, just letting them know that safety has always been at the forefront,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, a Democrat, representing the 109th State House District.

These local business owners are excited to be opening back up.

“It’s encouraging I suppose. It makes sense. We just don’t have the population here and so I think as a result, communicable diseases don’t spread as quickly,” said Jesse Traub, co-owner of Canterbury Book Store.

“We are thrilled to get the U.P. back open. A lot of our businesses are local. School is still on pause but bars and restaurants just getting tourists back in here and getting the doors open for everybody,” said Amanda Marenger, owner of Northern Screenprinting & Embroidery.

But businesses like salons and gyms are not allowed to open yet.

“I would really hope that salons can be on the list to open as well soon. I appreciate the fact that restaurants and bars can be opened because I am sure those businesses are hurting as well,” said Amber Liikala, owner of Attitudes Luxury Salon.

Northern Screenprinting & Embroidery on Ludington St. is designing ‘’Yooper Strong’ shirts to encourage the U.P.

“We have a couple different designs for ‘Yooper Strong’. Some local businesses sell a little bit of merchandise in theirs to make a profit and then also helping out some of the medical workers,” said Marenger.

Now more than ever, the community needs each other.

“We’re just hoping to get the word out. You see the hearts in people’s windows and everybody’s strong positive encouragement,” said Marenger.

“We’d love to see you in the store Friday or afterwards. If you still feel like you want to play it safe and stay at home, we can still find ways to get you books,” said Traub.

“I just really hope that everyone stays positive and doesn’t use box dye and get back in the salon as soon as possible,” said Liikala.

“We’re just trying to put a logo on a shirt and help that cause,” said Marenger