Local blog helps with at-home schooling for parents

A group of retired teachers are giving tips to help families prepare children for school and be successful lifelong learners.

The teachers say these resources will reduce anxiety for everyone in the household during these unprecedented times.

With the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gretchen Whitmer mandated this past Monday all Michigan schools close their doors, leaving parents with the task of finding educational activities for their children.

"During this time, we know that if we can provide some activities and some kind of a predictable schedule for children that they will be less anxious,” said Iris Katers, the CEO of 'Grandparents Teach, Too.'

Katers is the CEO of Grandparents Teach, Too , a written blog of 550 columns and podcasts, created by a group of retired teachers in 2009.

This resource provides free and researched activities to help parents prepare children for school and in the home.

"It's very good to have a really active time and a quiet time,” said Katers.

Katers explains playing with toys, games and even reading can all be a part of school work.

For older children, Katers recommends Khan Academy, a resource Negaunee Public Schools is using, and two other online learning tools. The school also will use a daily educational webcast.

"At the middle school we're doing Study Island, at the high school we're going to be working with Khan Academy and at Lakeview, the program is I-XCEL,” said Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent, Dan Skewis.

School officials believe this will help keep students mind fresh.

"We don't want to waste a week or two, reviewing what was covered in the middle of March, but instead just keep the ground running when they come back,” explained Skewis.

Katers suggest parents find the best “school” approach so students will feel motivated to learn, and can get back in the flow once they return.