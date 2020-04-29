Local agencies team up to offer 'Hospitality for Heroes' program

Travel Marquette has teamed up with health foundations and hotels for a new program called "Hospitality for Heroes."

Frontline medical workers fighting against COVID-19 are eligible for nightly accommodations at no charge at local hotels.

Those hotels have the space available and have taken extra cleaning protocols amid the coronavirus crisis.

"I think it's a good opportunity. The hotels have worked through the process of making sure the cleaning is done and processing the rooms and things like that so it's definitely beneficial, I think, for both sides to have this opportunity," said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

The superior Health Foundation, West End Health Foundation and Marquette County Community Foundation all helped out with the funding for this program.

