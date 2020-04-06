Local Trail Providers issue statement issuing new rules to follow

Local Trail Providers across the Upper Peninsula are encouraging the community to practice responsible trail use during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

In a joint statement, the UP Land Conservancy and six other organizations laid out new rules for trail users to follow.

The statement calls on people using the trails to follow guidelines on social distancing and avoid crowded trails. It also asks riders to clean up after themselves, as garbage and bathroom services are not longer available on the trail.

“We all love the trails, we want to stay on the trails. Right now, the best thing we can do is to follow guidelines, and to make sure that we are being responsible recreators and that we are respecting each other and that we’re respecting the land that we’re on,” said Andrea Denham, Executive Director, U.P. Land Conservancy.

With riders following these guidelines, trail providers hope they can remain open throughout the executive order.

Organizations included in the statement are:

Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy

The Noquemanon Trail Network

The North Country National Scenic Trail

Range Arema Mountain Bike Association

Friends of Harlow Lake

City of Marquette