Local Star Wars group gives activity bags to kids, donations to essential workers at UP Health System Marquette

While dressed in their best representation of a Star Wars character, the 501st Great Lakes Garrison group is helping make the world a better through their commitment to serve others at UP Health System Marquette.

"We decided as a group that those kids who are in the hospital they needed to have something to do. With the parents not being able to see them, and now recently they're allowed one visitor, we decided to put together activity bags for them,” said 501st Great Lakes Garrison Imperial Navy Officer, Shane Hawkins.

In these activity bags, children could find coloring books, crayons and other playful items to make their hospital stay a bit more comforting.

“We wanted to give the nurses and those kids the opportunity to put a smile on a child's face. How great is it for a nurse to go in there, and go 'I have something for you,” explained Hawkins.

The group's work didn't stop here. They continued spreading joy and goodness to essential works with donations from places like smoothie king.

The GLG even offered haircuts from their man cave for workers too.

“Some of us pitched in and purchased a bunch of candy to put out on those floors to say thank-you, and to show gratitude for everything that they do for our community,” said Hawkins.

When asked about his reaction surrounding this good deed, Hawkins says he's satisfied he received this opportunity to give back and bring kindness to others.

“As a member of our garrison, collectively, we can all just say thank-you. That's enough for me."

Hawkins says the group plans to meet soon to discuss their next plan for lending a helping hand.