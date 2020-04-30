'Local Music Jam' group brings UP musicians together online

A Facebook group has come together to showcase local musicians and it's taking off.

it's called "Local Music Jam" and at the time of posting, it has more than 1,100 members in less than two weeks.

Word of the groups has spread quickly across northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Artists of all talent levels are uploading their videos on the page. It's all an effort to encourage musicians during these difficult times.

"They still want music. If you're playing locally, you're not in it for the money, it's a supplemental thing, you're in it because you love music and so as it started to grow I'm watching these people young and old, we have have families singing together," said Jim Sain, Local Music Jam group creator and admin.

Sain also said in the comments many of the musicians are providing tips for some of the newer performers.

Check out the group here.

