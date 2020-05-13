Little damage reported after garage fire in Kingsford Wednesday

The Kingsford Public Safety Department was called to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to public safety, the fire was reported in a detached garage near a home on the 400 block of Fulton Street around 6:00 a.m. on May 13.

Officers were quickly able to extinguish the fire, which officers believe may have been caused by a wood stove.

Only the wall of the garage was damaged. No other items or structures were damaged in the fire, officers said.

Public safety officers were able to clear the scene around 6:30 a.m.

The Kingsford Public Safety Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police.