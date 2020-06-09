Little Friends' Children's Center helps with Marigold Mania at Miners Park

Kids from Little Friends’ Children’s Center in Negaunee lended a helping hand at a nearby park on Tuesday morning.

They participated in Marigold Mania at Miners Park. With guidance from the Negaunee Beautification Committee, the kids helped to plant marigolds in the park's garden beds.

The organizers say the activity can be educational, but also gives children a chance to enjoy their work throughout the summer.

“What we hope to do is instill in the kids a sense of ownership, because they don’t really know what that means. That gives them a chance to say, when they come here to play, they get to say, ‘Oh, look, I planted those flowers. Look at the flowers we planted,’” said Anna Mattson, Organizer, Negaunee Beautification Committee.

The plants were purchased with donations to the Negaunee Beautification Committee. In past years, fourth grade students from Lakeview Elementary school participated in the event.