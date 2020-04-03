Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly keep in touch with their elderly friends during quarantine

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly are reminding the public to check in on senior citizens.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the organization has had to cancel its Easter meals for their elderly friends. The organization is still making sure that the elderly that they work with aren't going lonely during this time by sending letters and holding virtual events. The organization also recommends that people check in on the elderly in their community to stay connected during the quarantine.

"Still seeing if they're ok by doing wellness checks, sending mail, you know just doing kind things like seeing if maybe they need help with groceries. Normal things that neighborly friends would do," said

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is also looking for help making Easter cards for the elderly they work with.

