Reported COVID-19 positive cases in Upper Michigan

(WLUC) - There are nine reported cases of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, as of March 31 at 7:30 a.m.
Because of a lack of testing access and a lag in getting results, experts say there are likely many more cases in Upper Michigan, and that's why it's so important that everyone follows Gov. Whitmer's "Stay Home" order.
County health departments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each case, depending on the concerns health experts have about community exposure.
The numbers below may not match MDHHS numbers because TV6 & FOX UP are incorporating the latest information from county health departments and the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Below is a list of cases, by county, with links to any available information about each case. The counties are in alphabetical order. The cases are listed in chronological order, based on when they were first officially reported.
Alger County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Baraga County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Chippewa County - 1 case, 0 deaths
March 22: Adult Man (Prison Inmate)
Delta County - 1 case, 0 deaths
Dickinson County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Gogebic County - 1 case, 1 death
Houghton County - 1 case, 0 deaths
Iron County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Luce County - 1 case, 0 deaths
March 25: Adult Man (Prison Inmate)
Keweenaw County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Mackinac County - 1 case, 0 deaths
Marquette County - 3 cases, 0 deaths
March 24: Adult Man
March 28: Adult Man
March 30: No details
Menominee County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Ontonagon County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Schoolcraft County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Others:
March 26: Iron County, Wis. death reported from COVID-19 complications
March 27: Marinette County, Wis. resident tested positive at Dickinson County Healthcare System
Click here for the cumulative data from the MDHHS. These are updated at 3:00 p.m. eastern time each day, with COVID-19 results included as of 10:00 a.m.