Reported COVID-19 positive cases in Upper Michigan

There are nine reported cases of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, as of March 31 at 7:30 a.m.

Because of a lack of testing access and a lag in getting results, experts say there are likely many more cases in Upper Michigan, and that's why it's so important that everyone follows Gov. Whitmer's "Stay Home" order.

County health departments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each case, depending on the concerns health experts have about community exposure.

The numbers below may not match MDHHS numbers because TV6 & FOX UP are incorporating the latest information from county health departments and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Below is a list of cases, by county, with links to any available information about each case. The counties are in alphabetical order. The cases are listed in chronological order, based on when they were first officially reported.

Alger County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Baraga County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Chippewa County - 1 case, 0 deaths

March 22: Adult Man (Prison Inmate)

Delta County - 1 case, 0 deaths

March 29: Adult Woman

Dickinson County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Gogebic County - 1 case, 1 death

March 26: Elderly Man (death)

Houghton County - 1 case, 0 deaths

March 29: Person

Iron County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Luce County - 1 case, 0 deaths

March 25: Adult Man (Prison Inmate)

Keweenaw County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Mackinac County - 1 case, 0 deaths

March 30: Adult

Marquette County - 3 cases, 0 deaths

March 24: Adult Man

March 28: Adult Man

March 30: No details

Menominee County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Ontonagon County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Schoolcraft County - 0 cases, 0 deaths

Others:

March 26: Iron County, Wis. death reported from COVID-19 complications

March 27: Marinette County, Wis. resident tested positive at Dickinson County Healthcare System

Click here for the cumulative data from the MDHHS. These are updated at 3:00 p.m. eastern time each day, with COVID-19 results included as of 10:00 a.m.