LIST: Reported COVID-19 positive cases in Upper Michigan

As of Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 a.m. there have been a total of 167 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 100 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

. The county totals are broken out to show community spread if it is occurring. MDHHS says results from prisoners and patients would not illustrate community spread.

Most U.P. counties have now released updated numbers about recoveries. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. The available recovery numbers we have are posted by county below. Those updates do not come every day.

County health departments, the Michigan DHHS and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each confirmed case. Any available information about a case will be posted here. There are many cases where health officials have not released any information.

Health departments say people determined to be at elevated risk of exposure to any specific COVID-19 positive case will be contacted directly by their local health department for illness screening in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

Health experts say everyone's focus should be on prevention strategies such as social distancing, wearing a face cover in public and at work, hand washing hygiene, hygienic practices when coughing and sneezing and staying home when sick.

The state of Michigan is tracking the personal protective equipment supply and COVID-19 patient census by hospital.

The numbers below may not match

because TV6 & FOX UP are incorporating the latest information from county health departments

. The MDOC partnered with the Michigan National Guard to conduct facility-wide testing at facilities in the Upper Peninsula the week of May 4. Teams began at Baraga Correctional facility and moved east across the U.P. No positive cases were revealed.

Below is a list of cases, by county, with links to any available information about each case. The counties are in alphabetical order. The cases are listed in chronological order, based on when they were first officially reported.

County case numbers may need to be corrected due to data entry errors or dual residency issues.

Alger County - 3 cases, 0 deaths

June 17: No details

July 1: No details

The MDHHS data as of June 24 shows two cases at the Medilodge of Munising. The LMAS District Health Department says that is a mistake. Click here to read more about that.

The LMAS District Health Department says it has 11 recoveries from its confirmed cases, but information is not currently available about which counties those are from.

Baraga County - 5 cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery

June 25: 3 employees of a L'Anse longterm care facility

June 29: No details

Chippewa County - 10 cases, 0 deaths, 3 recoveries

April 28: No details

June 28: No details

June 28: No details

June 30: No details

June 30: No details

June 30: No details

June 30: No details

June 30: No details

Delta County - 21 cases, 3 deaths, 14 recoveries

April 1: No details

April 1: No details

April 2: No details

April 3: No details

April 5: No details

April 5: No details

April 8: No details

April 9: No details

April 16: No details

April 18: No details

April 18: No details

April 27: No details

May 5: No details

May 19: No details

May 20: No details

May 21: No details

June 13: No details

July 1: No details

The second death, of an adult man, was reported on April 21. No other details were provided by public health. Delta County's case number dropped from 15 to 14 on May 12 due to a data entry error. The same patient was entered twice.

Christian Park Health Care Center in Escanaba reported one confirmed resident case.

Dickinson County - 6 cases, 2 deaths, 3 recoveries

May 6: No details

May 8: No details

June 6: No details

Gogebic County - 7 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries

March 31: No details

April 2: No details

April 10: No details

May 17: No details

June 6: No details

June 18: No details

June 27: No details

Houghton County - 11 cases, 0 deaths, 7 recoveries

April 13: No details

May 27: No details

May 27: No details

May 29: Not related to previous cases this week

June 3: The case is connected to a previous positive case

June 9: No details

June 20: No details

June 22: No details

June 22: No details

On May 27, the Western U.P. Health Department announced three new positive tests in Houghton County. Two were county residents. One was from out of state. The WUPHD says two of May 27's cases are connected to May 26's cases -- one in county, one out of state. May 27's third case was not related and does not have a history of travel. The health department continues the case investigation and contact tracing process.

Iron County - 5 cases, 1 death, 2 recoveries

June 15: No details

June 18: No details

June 25: No details

July 2: No details

Keweenaw County - 1 case, 0 deaths

Luce County - 4 cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery

May 16: No details

May 22: No details

Mackinac County - 9 cases, 0 deaths

April 3: No details

April 7: No details

April 9: No details

April 17: No details

April 29: No details

May 28: No details

May 28: No details

June 30: No details

