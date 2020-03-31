LIST: Reported COVID-19 positive cases in Upper Michigan

As of Thursday, July 2 at 11:30 a.m. there have been a total of 167 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 100 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.
. The county totals are broken out to show community spread if it is occurring. MDHHS says results from prisoners and patients would not illustrate community spread.
Most U.P. counties have now released updated numbers about recoveries. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days after the onset of symptoms. The available recovery numbers we have are posted by county below. Those updates do not come every day.
County health departments, the Michigan DHHS and the Michigan Department of Corrections are releasing varying levels of detail about each confirmed case. Any available information about a case will be posted here. There are many cases where health officials have not released any information.
Health departments say people determined to be at elevated risk of exposure to any specific COVID-19 positive case will be contacted directly by their local health department for illness screening in accordance with federal and state guidelines.
Health experts say everyone's focus should be on prevention strategies such as social distancing, wearing a face cover in public and at work, hand washing hygiene, hygienic practices when coughing and sneezing and staying home when sick.
The state of Michigan is tracking the personal protective equipment supply and COVID-19 patient census by hospital.
The numbers below may not match
because TV6 & FOX UP are incorporating the latest information from county health departments and the
. The MDOC partnered with the Michigan National Guard to conduct facility-wide testing at facilities in the Upper Peninsula the week of May 4. Teams began at Baraga Correctional facility and moved east across the U.P. No positive cases were revealed.
Below is a list of cases, by county, with links to any available information about each case. The counties are in alphabetical order. The cases are listed in chronological order, based on when they were first officially reported.
County case numbers may need to be corrected due to data entry errors or dual residency issues.
Alger County - 3 cases, 0 deaths
June 17: No details
July 1: No details
The MDHHS data as of June 24 shows two cases at the Medilodge of Munising. The LMAS District Health Department says that is a mistake. Click here to read more about that.
The LMAS District Health Department says it has 11 recoveries from its confirmed cases, but information is not currently available about which counties those are from.
Baraga County - 5 cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery
June 25: 3 employees of a L'Anse longterm care facility
June 29: No details
Chippewa County - 10 cases, 0 deaths, 3 recoveries
April 28: No details
June 28: No details
June 28: No details
June 30: No details
June 30: No details
June 30: No details
June 30: No details
June 30: No details
Delta County - 21 cases, 3 deaths, 14 recoveries
April 1: No details
April 1: No details
April 2: No details
April 3: No details
April 5: No details
April 5: No details
April 8: No details
April 9: No details
April 16: No details
April 18: No details
April 18: No details
April 27: No details
May 5: No details
May 19: No details
May 20: No details
May 21: No details
June 13: No details
July 1: No details
The second death, of an adult man, was reported on April 21. No other details were provided by public health. Delta County's case number dropped from 15 to 14 on May 12 due to a data entry error. The same patient was entered twice.
Christian Park Health Care Center in Escanaba reported one confirmed resident case.
Dickinson County - 6 cases, 2 deaths, 3 recoveries
May 6: No details
May 8: No details
June 6: No details
Gogebic County - 7 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries
March 31: No details
April 2: No details
April 10: No details
May 17: No details
June 6: No details
June 18: No details
June 27: No details
Houghton County - 11 cases, 0 deaths, 7 recoveries
April 13: No details
May 27: No details
May 27: No details
May 29: Not related to previous cases this week
June 3: The case is connected to a previous positive case
June 9: No details
June 20: No details
June 22: No details
June 22: No details
Iron County - 5 cases, 1 death, 2 recoveries
June 15: No details
June 18: No details
June 25: No details
July 2: No details
Keweenaw County - 1 case, 0 deaths
Luce County - 4 cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery
May 16: No details
May 22: No details
The LMAS District Health Department says it has 11 recoveries from its confirmed cases, but information is not currently available about which counties those are from.
Mackinac County - 9 cases, 0 deaths
April 3: No details
April 7: No details
April 9: No details
April 17: No details
April 29: No details
May 28: No details
May 28: No details
June 30: No details
The LMAS District Health Department says it has 11 recoveries from its confirmed cases, but information is not currently available about which counties those are from.
Marquette County - 65 cases, 11 deaths, 46 recoveries
March 24: Adult Man
March 28: Adult Man, death confirmed April 5
March 30: No details
March 31: Norlite Nursing Center Employee
April 1: Jacobetti Home for Veterans Employee
April 3: MCMCF Resident
April 3: No details
April 4: Norlite resident (death)
April 4: Norlite resident
April 4: Norlite resident
April 4: No details
April 5: No details
April 5: No details
April 5: No details
April 6: No details
April 7: No details
April 7: No details
April 7: No details
April 10: No details
April 10: No details
April 10: No details
April 12: No details
April 13: No details
April 13: No details
April 14: No details
April 14: No details
April 15: No details
April 17: No details
April 17: No details
April 19: No details
April 19: No details
April 19: No details
April 21: No details
April 21: No details
April 21: No details
April 24: No details
April 24: No details
April 24: No details
April 24: No details
April 25: No details
April 25: No details
April 26: No details
April 28: No details
April 29: No details
April 29: No details
April 30: No details
May 1: No details
May 1: No details
May 1: No details
May 1: No details
May 2: No details
May 6: No details
May 16: Eastwood Nursing Center reported employee case
May 22: No details
May 24: No details
May 30: No details
May 31: No details
June 6: No details
June 8: No details
June 19: No details
June 19: No details
June 21: No details
June 22: No details
June 26: No details
July 1: No details
Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette had 26 confirmed resident cases, with 8 deaths. There were also 8 confirmed staff cases at Norlite. The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette had one confirmed resident case and one confirmed staff case. Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee had two confirmed staff cases. The Marquette County Medical Care Facility had one confirmed resident case.
Menominee County - 15 cases, 0 deaths, 8 recoveries
April 9: Adult woman
April 23: No details
April 25: No details
April 28: No details
April 28: No details
May 4: No details
May 14: No details
May 15: No details
June 9: No details
June 24: No details
June 24: No details
June 25: No details
June 26: No details
June 27: No details
June 28: No details
Ontonagon County - 0 cases, 0 deaths
Schoolcraft County - 4 cases, 0 deaths
April 8: Adult
April 11: No details
April 13: No details
May 7: No details
The LMAS District Health Department says it has 11 recoveries from its confirmed cases, but information is not currently available about which counties those are from.
Others:
March 26: Iron County, Wis. death reported from COVID-19 complications
March 27: Marinette County, Wis. resident tested positive at Dickinson County Healthcare System.
March 31: Second Marinette County case announced
April 6: The Florence County Health Department reports two unrelated confirmed cases of COVID-19.
April 13: Marinette County Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Marinette County
June 24: The Florence County Health Department announced its third coronavirus case
June 25: The Iron County, Wis. Health Department announced its third coronavirus case
June 26: The Iron County, Wis. Health Department confirmed another two coronavirus cases. The cases are connected to each other and are in isolation
