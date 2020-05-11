Line 5: What’s the fuss? A virtual discussion

The Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition (UPEC) is presenting a virtual discussion about Line 5.

Join in on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. easternb to hear Jeff Towner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers retired wildlife biologist, and Mike Ripley of the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority discussing the controversy over re-permitting Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline, which passes through the Upper Peninsula and crosses the Straits of Mackinac within a tunnel laid along the lakebed.

Towner will explain the regulatory path Enbridge has to go through for the Line 5 tunnel approval. Ripley will discuss tribal efforts to shut down Line 5 because of the dangers a spill would pose to their fisheries, which they operate under rights afforded them by the Treaty of 1836.

Towner has extensive experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service throughout the U.S., as well as in wildlife work in Africa.

Ripley is an Environmental Coordinator for the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority (CORA), a position he’s held since 1996. CORA represents five tribes in Michigan with regard to the tribes’ commercial and subsistence fisheries in the 1836 treaty-ceded waters of Lakes Huron, Michigan and Superior.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Peninsula-Environmental-Coalition/195291337192049

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi_SGwX-pXW4wCz646OPJDQ

Zoom: For a Zoom link, email upec@upenvironment.org.

----------

Towner has extensive experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service throughout the U.S., as well as in wildlife work in Africa.

Ripley is an Environmental Coordinator for the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority (CORA), a position he’s held since 1996. CORA represents five tribes in Michigan with regard to the tribes’ commercial and subsistence fisheries in the 1836 treaty-ceded waters of Lakes Huron, Michigan and Superior.

