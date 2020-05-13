Life jackets donated to Escanaba Marina

Hurley Marine has partnered with the Sea Tow Foundation to donate free life jackets to the Escanaba Marina.

Hurley Marine will be responsible for maintaining the post and signage for the program, but the life vests are free to use. You’re just asked to bring the life jacket back when you’re finished with it.

“Stay safe whether you’re on the water, by the water, in the water. Be smart, wear your life jacket. Even if you can swim, if you’re in an accident, being able to swim isn’t going to save you,” said Kelly Walch, Hurley Marine Sales Manager.

Since 2008, the Sea Tow Foundation has donated more than 60,000 life vests across the U.S.