Legislature to debate Michigan emergency declaration extension

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature will meet Thursday to debate an extension to the state emergency declaration, which is not to be confused with the stay-at-home order.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order runs through May 15.

The emergency declaration expires late Thursday. It is the cornerstone of Gov. Whitmer's stay-home order and other directives aimed at managing the coronavirus.

Whitmer wants legislators to stretch her emergency declaration by 28 days to ensure that health care workers continue to have special legal protections. At the same time, she believes she has other independent powers to respond to the crisis and does not technically need the Legislature's consent.

An email released by Whitmer's office shows Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey proposed a pair of one-week extensions of the emergency in exchange for giving lawmakers a say in any future stay-at-home restrictions. Republicans complain that the rules are excessive and confusing.

"I am not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody," Whitmer said Wednesday. "We don't have time for politics and games when people's lives are on the line.''

Shirkey was disappointed after learning via Twitter that Whitmer had rejected his proposal, spokeswoman Amber McCann said.

Any interest among Republicans to try to work with Whitmer "has evaporated,'' McCann said. Gideon D'Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield, said the chamber will return Thursday to negotiate for "common-sense changes."