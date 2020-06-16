Learning about the 'Loyal to Local' campaign in Dickinson County

Remaining Loyal to Local is more important now than ever.

“We know that all local businesses are probably seeing some impact if not large. We know it’s a tough difficult time, and financially it’s stressful,” said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Director, Lois Ellis.

Tuesday’s ‘Loyal to Local’ webinar looked at the changing retail environment, and how to address that. That challenge includes the pandemic, which has caused many to learn to shop online, said Rich Mortl, a previous business owner in the area, and the host of the program.

“Then we have a vision, to engage as many local businesses as possible, create a culture, and be a steward of our message,” said Mortl.

He hopes all local businesses have an online presence, but also work to get people inside their store.

At the moment the Loyal to Local business participants are growing, but the DAEDA hopes more will sign on.

“We have 110 business that participate program, and our goal was 100, so we’re please with that, but there’s always room for more,” said Ellis.

The group urges local business or even community members to join on for $250 dollars. There is a payment plan as well. That money gets pooled together and spent on a marketing campaign.

“If we have more businesses join, we can do more things, and spread our messages,” said Ellis.

Mortl hopes that the campaign can grow around the area.

“I’m not in retail anymore, I still am here to take and help you. I want to help you survive. I want this community to thrive,” he said.

For more information on the ‘Loyal to Local’ campaign click here.

For more information on the ‘Loyal to Local’ Facebook click here.

To watch the ‘Loyal to Local’ webinar click here.

