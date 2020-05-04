Law enforcement seeks information on dog poisonings in northern Wisconsin

Poisoning is suspected in two more dog deaths in northern Wisconsin, close to the U.P. border.

Possible poison that has killed dogs in northern Wisconsin. (Nicole Salm photo)

The owner of those dogs, Nicole Salm lives in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, but was visiting her property in Forest County.

"Who would ever think that we would leave our house with 4 dogs and that we would come home with two, it was, it's insane,” said Salm.

She is the latest dog owner to lose 2 of her pets, in a string of suspected poisonings in Forest, Marinette and Florence Counties.

Salm says, the family was on a walk last Sunday, on her private land in Forest County, and she noticed something in her 10-month-old, golden doodle's mouth.

"I made her drop it, we kept going, and within 5 minutes, our labs started nose diving.We thought it was tripping, and then Daisy started foaming at the mouth and shaking,” said Salm.

Within 30 minutes golden doodle Daisy, as well as her lab Ollie, had died.

"How can you not have a heart, and how can you not think that, you are going to be killing, whatever you're trying to kill, how you cannot think that other innocent things wouldn't be killed, I mean it's a chain reaction,” said Salm.

The Wisconsin DNR says these suspected poisonings started in 2018, and it's back now, but worse. Investigators say this is happening on very rural roads and mainly on public property.

"We advise the public to just be very careful, be aware of where your dog is walking, and what it's getting into. The stuff acts very fast,” said Wisconsin DNR Lieutenant, Bryan Harrenstein.

Salm says she thinks her dogs were poisoned after chewing on something that looked like the head of a dead animal.

"It smells like pesticide, or rat poison, or very strong,” she said.

The DNR has sent many specimens to lab, and it has come back with a high concentration of poison.

"In these areas we've seen dead ravens dead crows, other dead stuff, so if they see these on the roadway that should heighten their awareness."

If your pet does inject it, the DNR says bring them to the vet, as soon as possible. Investigators say about 9 domestic animals have died in the area.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the solving of this case. Salm says she is adding $500 to that total.

"I didn't want anyone else to go through this. Get the word out, I wouldn't even take your dogs out there on a leash right now honestly,” she said.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/. The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay report information to conservation wardens.

Click here to read a similar case from April 2019.