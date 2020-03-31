Law enforcement quashes rumors about random traffic stops

Rumors have been spreading on social media that police officers are randomly stopping cars to see if they have a valid reason for being out of the house. A rumor that law officials say is false.

"That is not true, we are not just randomly stopping vehicles to see if people should be out or shouldn't be out. We're requesting that people use common sense and they know if they should be driving or shouldn't be," said Captain John Halpin, District 8 Commander for the Michigan State Police.

Officials believe the rumor may have started due to essential businesses asking their employers to carry letters stating that they are allowed to drive into work. This would be necessary if the Governor had issued a “shelter in place” order.

"You don't need to carry a letter saying that you're entitled to go to work, you don't need to carry a letter to go to the grocery store, or travel from your primary home to a secondary home. Actually the order doesn't restrict you from just going out for a drive," said Matt Wiese, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Marquette County Prosecutor also stated that random traffic stops would be a violation of the constitution and all traffic stops require probable cause. However a 90 day misdemeanor can be charged for those found blatantly violating the executive order.

"The intent of the order is the spirit of it, to keep everyone safe. So we're asking people to honor the spirit of it, but if they blatantly disregard a law enforcement warning they could get a citation. However, the intent here is not to issue citations, the intent is to keep people safe," added Wiese.

Officers would also like to remind the public to adhere to the order and only go out if it's absolutely necessary.

"If you use common sense, like if you're going to the grocery store that's legal, but if you're going out to a large gathering or something like that that's not. Just use common sense, be safe, and be healthy," said Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff.

