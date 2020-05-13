Latest from Lansing: Michigan to participate in federal 'work share' program

Governor Whitmer on Wednesday laying out the state's plan to participate in the federal 'work share' program to protect workers and help address the state's budget deficit.

Impacted state employees will take two temporary layoff days per pay period beginning Sunday, May 17 and ending July 25.

It is set to result in up to $80 million in decreased wage costs. The federal program allows the state to keep more than 31,000 employees working with reduced hours. The employees will be able to collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of the lost wages.

The governor also saying, social distancing is working and we are 'flattening the curve'.

"Michigan is one of the states where we were lit up as green because our numbers have dropped. And there were not a lot of states that were in that category ... most were static or increasing. The work that we've done has paid off."

Also discussed on Wednesday, best new practices they're using now that the real estate industry was allowed to restart on May 11.

"Realtors are doing as much as work virtually as possible," said Maureen Frances, a Michigan realtor. "We're using photographs, virtual showings, videos, marketing materials and floor plans to help buyers prior to any in person showings. Realtors are working together to avoid overlapping appointments. We're asking sellers to turn on lights, leave interior doors, drapes and blinds open to ensure that no one has to touch anything on the property during a showing. We request cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces prior to and after showings. We're asking clients to meet us at the property instead of driving there together."

Dana Nessel, the state's attorney general saying, another round of planned protests Thursday creates quote, "A powder keg dynamic that is dangerous to protesters, law enforcement and public servants reporting to work at the capitol."

The governor had something to say about the protest planned for Thursday too, speaking on MSNBC.

"When these events happen, they are political rallies," said Whitmer. "Make no mistake about it. It's not just the people that disagree. This is an organized effort. They bring confederate flags, they bring swastikas and long guns ... they bring their anti-choice propaganda. This is more about a political rally than anything. I think it has festered and is supported by political groups. And I think it's unfortunate. We're not one another's enemies -- the enemy is a virus."

