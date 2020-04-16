Late fees waived for Michigan licenses, registrations

The Michigan Secretary of State (SOS) offices are all closed due to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, but if you need to renew your license or registration in the near future, the date has been extended.

A new part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's order says you won't be penalized or incur late fees until June 30.

State officials with the Secretary of State's office say the best option though, now and in the future, may be to renew online if possible.

"This executive order extends the expiration to June 30 of this year, there are among some people those who can renew online and the executive order does ask them, as much as possible, to do so," said Jake Rollow, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State.

The Secretary of State has 131 offices across Michigan. All remain closed at this time, as per the governor's executive order.

For additional details, read FAQ from the Michigan SOS.

