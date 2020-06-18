Last minute Father's Day gift ideas at Down Wind Sports

This upcoming Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for your dad, Down Wind Sports might be able to help.

Down Wind Sports has a variety of products including bikes, kayaks and paddleboards. Staff at the shop can help answer questions about products in the store, and can also help suggest items that might be a good fit.

“A really good go-to is YETI mugs, or any accessories. So, if they are a biker, maybe look at a new pair of gloves, riding glasses and maybe a new helmet. You can kind of accessorize dad a little bit and bring up his A-Game,” said Todd King, Co-Owner of Down Wind Sports

Down Wind Sports is open in Marquette and Houghton from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Munising store is also back open again today, their hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.