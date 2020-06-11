Landmark Inn to reopen dining room Monday for take-out, limited dine-in service

The Landmark Inn hotel, owned and operated by Graves Hospitality and several local investors, is planning to resume dining services in June after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19.

While the re-concepting of the main dining space on the lobby level is currently underway, to eventually be reopened as “The Parlour,” the Landmark Inn Team wants to provide a dining option for guests and local patrons in the interim.

“While we’re anxious to dive back in and reopen our robust food & beverage programs, we felt it was prudent to take things slow and ensure that we have our staff adjusted to the new procedures," said Mike Mering, Director of Food & Beverage.

“We are very excited to re-open our doors to the Marquette community; however, we want to ensure we do this in a responsible manner that safeguards our team members and customers," said Investor Matt Mering.

The dining room will be open daily, beginning Monday, June 15, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for takeout and counter service dine-in. Guests are encouraged to call ahead when placing to-go orders to ensure quick and convenient service. Select beer and wine options will be available for dine-in guests only. The menu will feature some favorites from the Landmark Inn kitchen such as the Northland Burger and hot wings. Family style entrées for parties of four to six will be offered and will include fresh baked bread and salad.

The Landmark Inn Team is committed to providing delicious meals in an atmosphere that is clean, safe, and efficient. Guests can expect to see enhanced cleaning practices implemented in the dining room, as well as the social distancing measures in compliance with all guidelines set forth by the State of Michigan.

New procedures will include, but are not limited to, the following:

- No-contact curbside carry-out

- Strictly enforcing proper hand washing and the use of gloves and face masks by our kitchen and dining room staff

- Daily staff health screenings including temperature checks and a questionnaire covering symptoms, recent travel, and potential virus exposure

- Maintaining a distance of six feet between all staff members and guests at all times possible

- Providing signs, floor markers and limited seating to promote social distancing for our guests

- Frequent sanitizing of all high-touch point surfaces including doors, bathrooms, and counter tops

- Sanitizing all tables and seating in between each guest in our dining room

- Hand sanitizer stations located within our dining room

- Adding clear partitions at the service counter as well as contact-less payment

For more information, follow the Landmark Inn on Facebook and Instagram.