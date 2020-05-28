Lakeview Elementary Students meet with Author to discuss class book

Third grade students from Negaunee’s Lakeview Elementary today, speaking with the author of a book they read as a class.

Mrs.Johnson’s class met with Jacqueline Davies, the author of “The Lemonade War”, over video conferencing. The book tells the story of a brother and sister who make a bet to see who can sell the most lemonade in five days.

The students asked questions about the characters from the book and her inspiration for the story. Davies also shared information about the writing and revision process, which she says is key to good writing.

“It’s hard for a professional author like me, it’s hard, I imagine for you. We get our work back, and we want it to be perfect. We don’t want to hear that we have more work to do. But, I’m here to tell you that if you want your writing to be the best it can be, you spend time doing revision,” said Davies.

During this time of remote learning, Davies has been offering free twenty minute sessions with classes across the country.