Lakeview Elementary School shares video with incoming kindergartners

With the mandated school closure cancelling a kindergarten registration event, Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee is reaching out to parents and students with an informational video.

It features administrators and teachers from kindergarten and junior kindergarten classes, outlining different aspects of a school day. It also provides parents with all the information about how to take the next steps in registering their children.

“We want to reassure them that we are ready for them, we’re waiting for them, we’re missing them, and that we’re ready to go and can’t wait until we can hold our screenings and meet all of them in person,” said Julie Peterson, Principal at Lakeview Elementary School.

Lakeview is encouraging parents to send pre-registration information to the school as soon as possible. You can do this by emailing julie.peterson@negauneeschools.org with the following information:

Child Name

Parent Names

Birthdate of Child

Mailing Address

Phone Number