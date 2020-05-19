Lakeview Assisted Living held community parade for residents

Residents at Lakeview Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gladstone received a special visit today.

Community and family members lined up in their vehicles for a parade with live music in the back. Family members made signs, blew bubbles, and waved streamers as they drove by.

Lakeview even had a car decorating contest – with prizes from businesses in the community.

“Thank you so much for contributing these awesome prizes for people to decorate their cars and make this event even more fun and exciting for our residents,” said Courtney Wiltzuis, Lakeview Assisted Living office administrator.

Several residents waved signs of their own and blew kisses to their family members.