Lakeshore Boulevard reconstruction projects enters phase one Wednesday in Marquette

A three-phase relocation plan will move Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Hawley Street close to three hundred feet inland. It will also include construction of a new bike path between the road and Lake Superior.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 22 Wright Street from Presque Isle Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. In addition, Pine Street from Fair Avenue to Lakeshore Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard from Fair Avenue to Wright Street will be closed.

This marks the beginning of phase one of a three-phase project that will relocated Lakeshore Boulevard between Pine Street and a point north of Hawley Street. The first phase includes roadway, multi-use pathway, and utility work. A new roundabout will also be built at Lakeshore Boulevard and Wright Street, and along the north side of Wright Street.

This phase is anticipated to be completed in the middle of July. Work may also start on the second phase between Wright and Hawley Streets during this time.

The work will require traffic to be detoured for Lakeshore Boulevard by means of Fair Avenue, Presque Isle Avenue, and Hawley Street. The multi-use pathway will remain closed between Pine Street and Hawley Street during the duration of the project.

Marquette city officials are asking for the public's patience during this time. The public is advised not to travel through the construction area and to be alert for construction, detour an advisory signing.

Smith Construction Company is the general contractor for the project. The total cost of the project is $12.26 million.

